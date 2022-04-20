North Carolina Senate ad emphasizes lieutenant governor backing of Budd
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson endorses Ted Budd for next month’s U.S. Senate Republican primary in a new commercial in which he also criticizes ex-Gov. Pat McCrory.
Robinson appears in an ad from the Club for Growth Action super PAC that began running Wednesday.
The committee plans to spend $1.3 million alone running this commercial on TV. It’s part of $14 million the group said it was prepared to spend in the race supporting Budd and opposing McCrory.
Robinson announced his endorsement at a rally earlier this month featuring former President Donald Trump, who also backs Budd.
