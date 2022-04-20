North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 40% from last week
Published: Apr. 20, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina are up 40% compared with the last week when data was given.
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 7,279 cases of the virus were reported from April 10-16, the most recent days with data available. The previous week, April 3-9, 4,851 cases of the virus were tallied.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain low at 278, however, that number is up from 242 last week.
State DHHS data also shows 5.1 million COVID-19 virus particles have been found in wastewater this week, compared with just 2.1 million the previous week.
