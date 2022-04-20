NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune has confirmed that the deaths of three children on the Marine Corps base are being investigated.

Marines would not say how old the children were or how they died. They did say the deaths were not gun-related.

A spokesman says the deaths occurred on two separate occasions.

NCIS is investigating the deaths and so far there is no word of anyone being arrested in connection with the deaths.

