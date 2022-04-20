Advertisement

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune has confirmed that the deaths of three children on the Marine Corps base are being investigated.

Marines would not say how old the children were or how they died. They did say the deaths were not gun-related.

A spokesman says the deaths occurred on two separate occasions.

NCIS is investigating the deaths and so far there is no word of anyone being arrested in connection with the deaths.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Princess and Queen streets in Ayden
Ayden police investigating man shot to death on Easter morning
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Other driver in Pitt Co. deputy crash charged with DWI
Kayceon Battle
Balloon release held for baby murdered last week in Kinston
Tammi Sutton
Woman arrested for abandoning child after leaving Halifax County
Police: Man shoots & kills mother of his child in Littleton

Latest News

Grocery outlet
Recession looming? Economist shares history of U.S. inflation
Lane closed in New Bern Wednesday near mile marker 417
Lane closures on US-70 in New Bern continue Thursday
Kayceon Battle
Funeral Thursday for baby murdered last week in Kinston
United Way of Onslow County award luncheon
Eastern Carolina volunteers honored at luncheon