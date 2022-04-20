Lifted airport mask mandate: a welcome change for some, a looming fear for others

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Priscilla Hardison of Washington is happy to be able to walk around Pitt-Greenville Airport without a mask.

“I don’t like them. I have a little bit of a breathing problem myself, so it’s kind of aggravating for me to try to have one and try to breathe through the mask,” Hardison explained.

The Washington resident recently flew from Atlanta to Raleigh. She’s looking forward to planning another trip where she won’t need a mask.

And she’s not alone. Many travelers and airport employees said it’s like getting a sense of freedom back.

The change is in response to a ruling from a Florida judge who said the CDC’s mask mandate was unconstitutional.

Pitt-Greenville Airport Executive Director Bill Hopper said it’s important to remember that you’ll still see people choosing to wear masks.

“There are some people that have concerns, and so we are gonna make sure that we’re respectful of everyone’s concerns whether or not they wanna wear a mask,” Hopper said.

He added that, during the mandate, everyone at the airport complied when asked to put a mask on. He said that’s a reflection of the great community in Eastern Carolina.

As many are aware, added freedom means added risk.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley stopped in Greenville Tuesday to talk about the state’s battle with COVID-19. He emphasized that the fight against the pandemic is not over.

“Unfortunately, I think the legal decision was not incredibly robust, and we’ll continue to watch what happens with the federal government as they continue to manage these massive public spaces,” Kinsley said.

“But right now I just want everyone to know that masks may be right for you and having that extra layer of protection is important and if you want to wear a mask, you should wear a mask.”

