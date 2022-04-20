At least 200 participate in helicopter aquatic rescue training in Onslow County

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple emergency response agencies in Eastern Carolina engaged in the first of a two-day full-scale rescue training exercise at Hammocks Beach State Park on Tuesday.

Onslow County Emergency Services began hosting the helicopter aquatic rescue training exercise involving 12 federal, state, and local agencies.

Officials explained that the training is for a tsunami rescue, but the training tactics can also be useful in multiple severe weather situations.

The HART exercise gives emergency personnel valuable experience practicing aerial rescue techniques.

“These same style rescues would be the same things that we used during Hurricane Florence just a few years ago by actual aircraft pulling people out of flooded areas,” Norman Bryson, Onslow County Emergency Services director said. “In all my career I’d never thought that we would ever do a rescue of survivors from a sailboat in the middle of Gum Branch Road.”

During Hurricane Florence, Onslow County conducted 750 aquatic rescues, which shows the importance of this type of training.

“Unfortunately we’re getting toward hurricane season. Water’s our biggest risk. Not only is it around us, it’s the biggest killer during tropical systems,” Erik Heden, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association warning coordination meteorologist said.

“A lot of people focus on wind. That’s only related to the category of the storm. But we really should focus on water... either death from flash flooding or storm surge.”

Scientists at Colorado State University say there will be at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes in this year’s forecast.

An average season normally has 14 named storms, about seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

“You have to realize, some of our coastlines are only a few feet above sea level so a couple foot rise could cause some issues,” Heden said.

Onslow County EMS says multiple helicopters were used during HART training including Black Hawk helicopters from the North Carolina Highway Patrol and Jayhawk helicopters used by the United States Coast Guard.

Onslow County EMS added that 200 staff members across multiple counties participated in the training to make sure their tactics are up to snuff.

“It’s not just about working with the aircraft out here. It’s also testing our communications and working together also,” Bryson said.

“The bringing together of all of our assets and we’re working some new technologies that they’re using for tracking of the aircraft to actually watch the rescues. So there’s a lot of things that are going on with it and we’re very thankful here in Onslow County to be the host for it.”

