Lane closed in New Bern Wednesday near mile marker 417

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane of US-70 in Craven County will be closed for most of the day Wednesday.

The roadway is located around mile marker 417 in New Bern near US-17.

Officials say the closure will be in place from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure gives crews the time to tie into new pavement placed East of US-17 South.

