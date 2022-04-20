Lane closed in New Bern Wednesday near mile marker 417
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane of US-70 in Craven County will be closed for most of the day Wednesday.
The roadway is located around mile marker 417 in New Bern near US-17.
Officials say the closure will be in place from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The closure gives crews the time to tie into new pavement placed East of US-17 South.
