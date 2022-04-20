‘It highlights how precious our planet is’: Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger offers Earth Day activity ideas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Putting in the work to restore the environment is something WITN meteorologists say is of the utmost importance.

“Everything we put in effort-wise into taking care of our local environment, we will get back tenfold,” WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger said.

Whether it’s composting or planting a tree, Earth Day is the perfect time to start taking action to preserve the planet, but what is so crucial about the day itself?

“It highlights how precious our planet is and that we need to respect the natural resources that we get from it,” Ironmonger explained.

Ironmonger is teaching his kids the three Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle) at a young age, pointing out it can be fairly easy to help clean up our mess.

“You can never go wrong with the old-fashion going out, picking up some trash, putting it in a trash receptacle where it should go versus into the environment,” he said.

And if you’re feeling like taking Friday to the next level, “You could look into rain collection systems at home,” Ironmonger said. “Right now most of Eastern Carolina is going through a very dry period.”

While droughts, flooding, hurricanes, and more are inevitable, a cleaner Earth will ease recoveries from natural disasters.

“If you have less trash in the water, then as you’re going to try to clean all that water up, that’s less trash you’re gonna have to filter through at the end of the day.”

After all, litter-free roadsides and waterways can help improve health all the way to the top of the food chain.

“It’s less trash that microorganisms are eating. There’s a big problem with the amount of microplastics and even mercury in fish,” Ironmonger said.

Ironmonger says education is key, but once you learn more, don’t be surprised if you decide everyday should be Earth Day.

Click here to register a cleanup in your area.

