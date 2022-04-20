Advertisement

Greenville bus system no longer requiring masks

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s mass transit system is no longer requiring masks on its buses.

Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said he was in the process of changing signs at the transportation center just before noon.

It comes after a federal judge in Florida on Monday toppled 14 months of government insistence that travelers wear masks to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Within hours, all major U.S. airlines and many airports announced that masks were no longer required.

Lifting of the mask mandate applied to those traveling by airplane, train, and on buses.

Jacksonville Transit has also removed the mask mandate for its riders.

