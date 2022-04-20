Advertisement

Funeral Thursday for baby murdered last week in Kinston

Vigil tonight for baby murdered last week in Kinston
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a baby murdered last week in Kinston will take place Thursday afternoon.

The father of Kayceon Battle has been charged with killing the five-month-old.

The baby died last Thursday after receiving multiple injuries to his body, according to police.

Ricardo Battle originally was charged with felony child abuse, but that charge was upgraded to second-degree murder after the baby died.

Kayceon’s funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the memorial chapel of Trinity Funeral Home on U.S. 258 North. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Family members conducted a public balloon launch Monday night to remember the baby.

“I just want to say that my baby was a beautiful baby,” Keyosha Jones, mother of Kayceon, told WITN. “He had a beautiful smile, and everybody that met him fell in love with him.”

The 22-year-old father is being held without bond at the Lenoir County jail.

