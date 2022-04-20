Firefighters rescue dog trapped in Neuse River

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WITN) - Knightdale firefighters rescue a dog trapped in the Neuse River.

The rescue happened around 6:15 pm Tuesday. The fire department sharing pictures on Facebook.

Photos show first responders carrying the dog to safety in the raft used to rescue it.

Firefighters said the dog had fallen into the cold water and gotten stuck in debris.

“The dog was quickly located and pulled from the rising and cold Neuse River,” the post read. “Great job to all who assisted.”

The dog is expected to be okay.

