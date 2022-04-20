Advertisement

FAA okays runway extension at RDU Airport

RDU runway
RDU runway(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has allowed Raleigh-Durham International Airport to replace and extend its primary runway.

The new runway, which was previously 5L/23R, can be built at 10,639 feet, the FAA says, longer than the current 10,000-foot runway.

“Adding more than 600 feet of takeoff distance to RDU’s future runway will allow existing airlines to carry more passengers and cargo,” Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said. “It will also provide greater economic opportunities for Triangle-area businesses and communities.”

The longest active runway in North Carolina is currently at the Kinston Jetport, measuring 11,500 feet.

RDU says the project has the support of North Carolina’s two U.S. senators along with other federal, state, and local officials.

The airport says although it is still safe for continued operation, Runway 5L/23R is nearly four decades old and needs to be replaced.

