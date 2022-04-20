Advertisement

Eli Young Band to headline Camp Lejeune 4th of July celebration

Eli Young Band
Eli Young Band(MCCS Lejeune-New River/Eli Young Band)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune’s Fourth of July celebration is back after a two-year absence and Eli Young Band is scheduled to headline the festivities.

Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River’s celebration will include live music, food and beverage vendors, and a fireworks display, all at W.P.T. Hill Field in Camp Lejeune.

The event site will open at 4 p.m. with stage entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eli Young Band takes the stage at 7:15 p.m. and the fireworks display starts at 8:45 p.m.

The celebration is open to those with a Department of Defense ID and their guests only.

Updates will be given on MCCS Lejeune-New River social media.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Princess and Queen streets in Ayden
Ayden police investigating man shot to death on Easter morning
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Other driver in Pitt Co. deputy crash charged with DWI
Kayceon Battle
Balloon release held for baby murdered last week in Kinston
Tammi Sutton
Woman arrested for abandoning child after leaving Halifax County
Police: Man shoots & kills mother of his child in Littleton

Latest News

Karate Madness tournament at Kinston High School
Karate Madness tournament in Kinston Saturday
St. Patrick’s Day in ENC.
Eastern Carolinians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Beaufort Wine & Food Spring Festival
Tickets now on sale for the 16th Annual Beaufort Wine and Food Weekend 
This was from the festival in 2020.
Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival canceled due to threat of storms