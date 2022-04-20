Eli Young Band to headline Camp Lejeune 4th of July celebration

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune’s Fourth of July celebration is back after a two-year absence and Eli Young Band is scheduled to headline the festivities.

Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River’s celebration will include live music, food and beverage vendors, and a fireworks display, all at W.P.T. Hill Field in Camp Lejeune.

The event site will open at 4 p.m. with stage entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eli Young Band takes the stage at 7:15 p.m. and the fireworks display starts at 8:45 p.m.

The celebration is open to those with a Department of Defense ID and their guests only.

Updates will be given on MCCS Lejeune-New River social media.

