Advertisement

ECU baseball keeps the runs coming, beats UNCW to complete season sweep

ECU 8, UNCW 2
UNC Wilmington at ECU - 04-19-2022
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball got up early and never took their foot off the gas as they cruised past UNC Wilmington 8-2 on Tuesday to complete their home and home season sweep.

Pirates got on the board first Cam Clonch singled up the middle scoring Josh Moylan and it was 2-0 ECU after one.

Pirates scrapped together two more runs in the 4th. Ben Newton, who went 2-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored, comes in a wild pitch. 4-0 Pirates after 4.

They added two more in the 6th, Moylan ripped an RBI triple down the right field line. Lane Hoover scoref from first. Moylan would score on a wild pitch 6-0 Pirates through 6.

They would give up two in the 7th, but answer with two more in their half of the inning. Newton drops one in right field scoring Alec Makarewicz and Jacob Starling.

Carter Spivey threw 13 pitches in 2.1 innings of work. Simply nasty to get the save. C.J. Mayhue tossed two shutout innings to get the win. Pirates take it 8-2.

Since getting shutout by Wichita State a week ago Sunday, ECU has scored 47 runs in 5 games and won 5 straight. They have won 9 of their last 11 games.

ECU took over the lead in the American Athletic Conference over the weekend and will face second placed Tulane on the road this coming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Other driver in Pitt Co. deputy crash charged with DWI
Scott Horner
SBI investigates Onslow County deputy involved shooting

Latest News

UNC Wilmington at ECU - 04-19-2022
UNC Wilmington at ECU - 04-19-2022
WITN Pepsi Sports Spotlight - CJ Jenkins
Sports Spotlight: Jenkins has grown into “The Executer” and one of the top junior drag racers in the country
Pirates sweep series against UCF Knights in Orlando
Pirates sweep series against UCF Knights in Orlando
Pirates sweep series against UCF Knights in Orlando