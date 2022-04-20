Eastern Carolina volunteers honored at luncheon

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of Eastern Carolina volunteers were honored at a luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

The United Way of Onslow County hosted its Golden Rule Lightkeeper/ Fabric of the Community Award ceremony in Jacksonville.

Volunteers that support community service efforts across the county enjoyed lunch at the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center, and ten volunteers were presented with awards for their contributions to the community.

United Way staff members say the volunteers play critical roles including serving hot meals at the soup kitchen and engaging in community events like National Night Out.

“We could not do what we do without volunteers, hands down, no way in the world,” Shelly Kieweg, United Way of Onslow County community impact director said. “We have volunteers that are working for us every single day.”

The awards ceremony is an annual tradition that resumed this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

