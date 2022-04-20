Advertisement

Duke’s Banchero makes NBA leap after 1 year with Blue Devils

Duke forward Paolo Banchero, right, speaks as coach Mike Krzyzewski listens during a news...
Duke forward Paolo Banchero, right, speaks as coach Mike Krzyzewski listens during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound freshman announced his decision in a social media video Wednesday, with the school saying he planned to hire an agent.

The freshman had been viewed as a likely one-and-done player even before he stepped foot on the Durham, North Carolina, campus from Seattle.

The third-team all-American averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who reached a record 13th Final Four for now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Princess and Queen streets in Ayden
Ayden police investigating man shot to death on Easter morning
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Other driver in Pitt Co. deputy crash charged with DWI
Kayceon Battle
Balloon release held for baby murdered last week in Kinston
Tammi Sutton
Woman arrested for abandoning child after leaving Halifax County
Police: Man shoots & kills mother of his child in Littleton

Latest News

UNC Wilmington at ECU - 04-19-2022
UNC Wilmington at ECU - 04-19-2022
ECU made it five straight wins by crushing UNCW on Tuesday night
ECU baseball keeps the runs coming, beats UNCW to complete season sweep
WITN Pepsi Sports Spotlight - CJ Jenkins
Sports Spotlight: Jenkins has grown into “The Executer” and one of the top junior drag racers in the country
Pirates sweep series against UCF Knights in Orlando
Pirates sweep series against UCF Knights in Orlando