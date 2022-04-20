Advocates hope for changes in state marijuana laws

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is not among the states that have approved marijuana for either medical or recreational use, despite continued discussions in the state legislature.

However, there are many supporters who feel that it’s high time the drug is legalized.

“I am a recovering breast cancer patient, and I actually am a consumer of CBD,” New Bern Alderwoman Jameesha Harris said.

As someone who faced serious health issues at only 36, Harris knows how effective CBD can be.

“It helps with the mental relaxation of the stress and anxiety and worries,” she said.

Harris has traveled to states where marijuana is legal. She says it had similar effects on her and supports the idea of legalization. She also feels it’s great for veterans like her father.

“We know that our vets suffer. We know that sometimes they don’t get all the resources and care that they need.”

Max Oglesby owns Above the Roots in New Bern, which sells CBD products. He feels there is growing evidence that legalizing weed is positive.

“Look at every other state. Is it on fire? Is it burning? Is there complete anarchy? Alcohol was prohibited at one point, but it was overturned,” Oglesby said.

The Compassionate Care Act - or SB711 - is in the state Senate’s rules committee. It would legalize some medical marijuana use in very specific circumstances.

“There’s been research and increasing research that would support the medical use of marijuana in particular with pain management,” North Carolina Sen. Don Davis said.

However, Oglesby says that even if the bill is passed, the state will still have a long way to go.

“It’s very limiting on who qualifies for it in medical terms for marijuana. It excludes a lot of things you’d think would be in there. PTSD - certain things for veterans.”

WITN reached out to a number of North Carolina Republican lawmakers: Sen. Michael Lazzara, Sen. Ted Alexander, Sen. Bill Rabon, and Rep. Chris Humphrey. We only heard back from Humphrey’s office. They said he was unavailable to comment.

