Woman arrested for abandoning child after leaving Halifax County

Tammi Sutton
Tammi Sutton(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested in Fayetteville for outstanding warrants that were issued after she was reported missing to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Tammi Sutton, previously of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with abandonment of a child, non-support of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

WITN is told the charges were filed after the investigation into Sutton revealed she had left the area and failed to provide adequate means of support to her juvenile child.

Sutton was released on a $5,000 bond and has a court date of April 25th in Halifax County.

