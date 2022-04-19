Advertisement

Vigil tonight for baby murdered last week in Kinston

Kayseon Battle
Kayseon Battle(Family submitted photos)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a Kinston baby who was killed last week will remember him tonight.

Kayceon Battle died Thursday after receiving multiple injuries to his body, according to police.

The five-month-old’s father, Ricardo Battle, originally was charged with felony child abuse, but that charge was upgraded to second-degree murder after the baby died.

Family members say the baby was injured at Richard Green Apartments. “He said he dropped the baby, but from my assumption, you can’t get those injuries from just dropping him,” said Kayceon’s mother, Keyosha Jones.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil for Kayceon at 6:00 p.m. tonight at Mitchell Wooten Apartments.

“I just want to say that my baby was a beautiful baby,” Jones told WITN. “He had a beautiful smile, and everybody that met him fell in love with him.”

Funeral arrangements for the baby haven’t been finalized, while the 22-year-old father is being held without bond at the Lenoir County jail.

