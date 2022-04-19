Advertisement

‘She’s a part of our family’ Pitt County sheriff says of deputy recovering from crash

Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Pitt County sheriff’s deputy had to have surgery after she was hit head-on by a car that was in her lane while she was on patrol Saturday night.

Deputy Shoyka Tillmon from the patrol division was on routine patrol on US 264 alternate near Marcus Drive in the Farmville area when she was hit at about 11 p.m.

Deputies say Tillmon was hit by a car driven by Lenard Smith II that was in her lane of travel. The Cary man turned 43 years old on Saturday.

Ambulances took both drivers to the hospital for treatment. Around noon Sunday, deputies said Tillmon was in surgery.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance says Tillmon’s absence has been felt within the sheriff’s office.

“She’s a part of our family and that’s kind of how it is in law enforcement, our brothers and sisters. So certainly when this incident happened, it was gut-wrenching for us,” Dance said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

