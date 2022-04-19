Advertisement

Police: man wanted following attempted armed robbery leading to police chase

Bryant Williams Jr.
Bryant Williams Jr.(Wallace Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wallace Police Department is looking for a man who it says attempted an armed robbery before hitting two patrol cars and speeding away.

According to officials, Bryant Williams, Jr. attempted to rob a person using a handgun Monday. The person reportedly ran to a convenience store nearby, and while the victim was inside the store, Williams stole money from their car.

Wallace police officers got there while Williams was still on the scene and boxed in his car. They say Williams then hit two police cars and speed off.

Officers began to chase Williams, but they say with heavy rains and unsafe driving conditions they ended the pursuit near Cornwallis Road and Providence Church Road.

Williams was driving a black Nissan Maxima with significant damage to the passenger door and likely damage to the rear bumper.

Police say warrants are being obtained for Williams on charges of attempted armed robbery, felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

If you know where Williams is you are asked to contact WPD at 910-285-2126.

