Advertisement

Pitt County children’s garden being renovated

Pitt County Arboretum Children’s Whimsy Garden
Pitt County Arboretum Children’s Whimsy Garden(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work is underway to renovate a Pitt County children’s garden.

Dozens of master gardeners have been working to upgrade the Children’s Whimsy Garden at the Pitt County Arboretum.

The updates will be the first improvements to the garden in the 15 years since it was established in 2007.

The garden features a miniature bridge and a vine-covered tunnel along with vegetable, flower, and plant gardens. There are even signs to help visitors identify the plants and flowers they see.

“It’s great to watch kids interact with nature and check out new plants and new flowers,” Vicki Kennedy, master gardener says. “...little ladybugs crawling across the flowers and they really get excited about seeing it and they learn a lot too.”

The garden opens on Thursday and can be visited for free from sunrise to sunset.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies
Scott Horner
SBI investigates Onslow County deputy involved shooting
Salvage Yard Fire
‘I started hearing boom boom boom’: Duplin County residents react to massive salvage yard fire

Latest News

Intersection of Princess and Queen streets in Ayden
Ayden police investigating man shot to death on Easter morning
S&S Farms and Homeplace Strawberries recognized as State Conservation Farm Family of the Year...
Eastern Carolina farm wins statewide conservation honor
One killed, another injured in Littleton domestic shooting
North Carolina Department of Transportation
State DOT will close right lane of US 70 westbound Wednesday