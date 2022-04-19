Pitt County children’s garden being renovated

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work is underway to renovate a Pitt County children’s garden.

Dozens of master gardeners have been working to upgrade the Children’s Whimsy Garden at the Pitt County Arboretum.

The updates will be the first improvements to the garden in the 15 years since it was established in 2007.

The garden features a miniature bridge and a vine-covered tunnel along with vegetable, flower, and plant gardens. There are even signs to help visitors identify the plants and flowers they see.

“It’s great to watch kids interact with nature and check out new plants and new flowers,” Vicki Kennedy, master gardener says. “...little ladybugs crawling across the flowers and they really get excited about seeing it and they learn a lot too.”

The garden opens on Thursday and can be visited for free from sunrise to sunset.

