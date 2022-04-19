Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much carbon dioxide does a maple tree capture?

Trees are great ways to get carbon dioxide out of the air
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday is Earth Day. One way we can help our planet is by planting trees. Trees use photosynthesis to capture carbon out of the air and store it in the wood and bark of the tree. This cleans the air and reduces the greenhouse gas from our atmosphere. Check out the question below and make a selection.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 19
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 19(WITN)

I can’t offer any hints on this one. At least you have a one in four chance.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 19
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 19(WITN)

25,000 pounds of carbon dioxide is removed from the air over the lifespan of one Silver Maple tree. Other trees capture a nice amount of carbon dioxide as well with Tulip trees, other Maples, Oaks, Mulberrys, and Sweetgums ranking high on the list of clean sweepers of our skies. Palm trees are near the bottom of the list, but all trees make a positive difference. Think about planting a tree for Earth Day 2022. - Phillip Williams

