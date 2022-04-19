Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much carbon dioxide does a maple tree capture?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday is Earth Day. One way we can help our planet is by planting trees. Trees use photosynthesis to capture carbon out of the air and store it in the wood and bark of the tree. This cleans the air and reduces the greenhouse gas from our atmosphere. Check out the question below and make a selection.

25,000 pounds of carbon dioxide is removed from the air over the lifespan of one Silver Maple tree. Other trees capture a nice amount of carbon dioxide as well with Tulip trees, other Maples, Oaks, Mulberrys, and Sweetgums ranking high on the list of clean sweepers of our skies. Palm trees are near the bottom of the list, but all trees make a positive difference. Think about planting a tree for Earth Day 2022. - Phillip Williams

