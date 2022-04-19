Onslow County to add at least 100 jobs with sale of park land

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Board of Commissioners said it will add at least 100 new jobs with the approval of an economic development proposal to sell park land.

The board says the proposal is that the county will sell about 16 acres within Burton Park to Trask Land Company with the agreement that the investment would provide substantial property tax revenues and provide at least 100 new jobs at above the county’s median income.

WITN is told Trask Land Company will make an estimated $13 million investment on the land in buildings and related items. The county has the option to halt the yearly payments if the company’s investment does not produce the jobs and taxes.

The proposal for this project was floated earlier in April. The board of commissioners approved the proposal unanimously Monday.

County Attorney Brett DeSelms says the cost of the land is $928,500 and when fully developed after four years, the development would produce about $90,000 collected each year in new taxes. There are no taxes currently generated from the property.

The board also approved the purchase of the City of Jacksonville Fire Station Number 4 during Monday’s meeting. The county has been looking to expand its emergency operations center and the purchase of the fire station will add needed space.

The county will pay $1 million from American Rescue Plan funding for the building and the 8.8 acres of land on which the county currently leases from the city. The station is not planned to be vacated until October 2023 in order to give time for the facility’s relocation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.