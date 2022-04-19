Advertisement

One killed, another injured in Littleton domestic shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLETON, N.C. (WITN) - One person was shot and killed and another was injured in a case of domestic violence in Littleton Tuesday morning.

WRAL reports that Littleton Police Chief Phillip Trivette said police know who the suspected shooter is, but that person has not been arrested as of 3:30 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released yet, but the person injured was stable and sent to a nearby hospital.

The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. on Little Drive.

