Advertisement

NCEL 04-18-22

NCEL 04-18-22
NCEL 04-18-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies
Scott Horner
SBI investigates Onslow County deputy involved shooting
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say

Latest News

NCEL 04-18-22
Onslow County expected to add at least 100 jobs with sale of park land
Onslow County expected to add at least 100 jobs with sale of park land
Powerball 04-18-22
Parents cope with baby formula shortage
Parents cope with baby formula shortage