Mayoral debate at ECU Tuesday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A few groups at East Carolina University are coming together to host a mayoral debate in Greenville Tuesday.

The debate will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the theater at the main campus student center.

Republican incumbent mayor P.J. Connelly and candidate Elizabeth Liles will be on the stage to debate, it will be moderated by political science professor Dr. Jody Morgan and ECU student government member Daniel Morgan.

The Student Government Association, ‘Pirates Vote’ and Ph Sigma Alpha the political science sorority on campus are partnering to put the debate on.

The event is free and open to anyone in person or virtually.

