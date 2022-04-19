Man who hit deputy head-on charged with DWI

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The man who hit a Pitt County sheriff’s deputy head-on Saturday sending her to the hospital is facing several charges including driving while impaired.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Deputy Shoyka Tillmon from the patrol division was on routine patrol on US 264 alternate near Marcus Drive in the Farmville area when she was hit.

Deputies said Tillmon was hit by a car driven by Lenard Smith II who was in her lane of travel. The Cary man turned 43- years-old on Saturday.

Troopers say Smith was charged with driving while impaired, possession of controlled substance, possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage in a car, reckless driving and driving left of center.

Ambulances took both drivers to the hospital for treatment. Around noon Sunday, deputies said Tillmon was in surgery.

Pitt County Sheriff, Paula Dance said Tillmon’s absence has been felt with the sheriff’s office.

“She has great decision-making skills and great de-escalation skills,” Dance said. “She’s that officer that people should strive to want to be,” said Dance.

According to Dance, Tillmon’s injuries are non-life threatening, but she has a long recovery process ahead.

Officials have not said what condition Smith is in.

