Kiss FM named #1 Hip Hop and R&B station

101.9 Kiss FM was just recognized as the #1 Hip Hop and R&B Station(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 101.9 Kiss FM was just recognized as the #1 Hip Hop and R&B Station in Markets 51-100 in the United States.

Three of the top 10 deliver double-digit shares, including Curtis Media Group’s “101.9 Kiss FM” WIKS, leading with an 11.6 share 12+. Urban-formatted since 1986, Kiss FM features the syndicated Steve Harvey in mornings, Assistant Program Director DJ Kaoss in afternoon drive, and more-than 20-year “Gospel Traditions” host John Grant on Sundays.

KISS FM was named the top hip-hop station in the U.S.
KISS FM was named the top hip-hop station in the U.S.(WITN)

“Kiss FM has been number one for over three decades,” Program Director and midday host Jane Dough says. " With the station being a staple in Eastern North Carolina for its history in giving back to its communities through volunteering/partnering with local non-profits and charities, so much comes with being on top, [like] keeping up with fun and simple contests and show features that keep the listeners tuned in. Most of all, [it’s] having a team that works together to make sure things get done.”

WITN is a proud media partner with Curtis Media Group.

