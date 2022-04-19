Four dead, including two children, in Davie County house fire

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people, including an 8-month-old and a four-year-old child, were found dead inside a burning house in Davie County on Monday afternoon.

“This is a tragedy that has rocked our community and we appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers, keep them strong in the coming days,” Chief Dru Germano of the Cooleemee Fire Department posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman said that a passerby spotted smoke coming from a home in the 1900 block of Junction Road in Cooleemee just after 2 p.m. The witness drove to the Cooleemee Fire Department and reported the fire.

“As it was happening yesterday afternoon, I was less than 300 feet away from the area.” said Cooleemee resident Ed Hinkle. “People have scanners and they heard what was going on and we saw the emergency vehicles going to the scene.”

Firefighters were at the house within three to four minutes, according to the sheriff.

“The house was on fire,” Hartman said in a news conference on Monday night. “They made entry to fight the fire and discovered four persons deceased inside the house, two adults and two children.”

“Yeah, middle of the day, thinking if there was people in there they would have got out, obviously awake, so something...I don’t know,” an unidentified neighbor said.

The Davie County Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the fire. The bodies of the deceased will be sent for autopsies, according to the sheriff.

“It was one family that lived there, and that’s who is deceased in the house is what we believe,” Hartman said. “I don’t think there’s any danger to the public or anything like that. It is all contained to the one household.”

Several fire departments responded to the fire, including Woodleaf, Scotch-Irish, and Franklin from Rowan County.

