Eastern Carolina farm wins statewide conservation honor

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina farm operation is being recognized as the State Conservation Farm Family of the Year for 2021.

S&S Farms and Homeplace Strawberries was presented the award by North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler, along with many other local dignitaries during a reception on the farm just outside of Farmville Tuesday afternoon.

The award is presented annually to farming families who are actively innovating new and cost-effective conservation practices. S&S Farms is being recognized for its efforts to remove excess nutrients and filtered sediment out before it runs off into nearby creeks and streams.

The farm also does not use tilling practices to preserve the land and allows organic materials to enter the ground. Family members say sustainable farming has been a focus for decades for them.

“When people go to the creek or the stream, they want to have clean water, and conservation efforts or something that enhances that water,” Steve Sutton of S&S Farms said.

Sutton and his family grow a variety of crops on nearly 3,000 acres in Pitt County.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.