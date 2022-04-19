Zoe Maready

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! I’m Zoe Maready from Columbia, North Carolina. I go to Columbia Early College High School, and have lived in Tyrrell County for 15 years. I will graduate this year with my high school diploma along with my associates degree from Beaufort County Community College. I am involved in my community and school drama program, along with playing tennis for my high school. I am also an avid 4-Her, where I’ve done things like perform in front of hundreds of people and met senators. I love hanging out with friends, doing community service, baking, and playing with one of my best friends, my golden retriever Tuck. Next year, I will be attending UNC Chapel Hill for a history degree on a pre-law track.

WITN Class of 2022 Columbia Early College High School- Zoe Maready

School: Columbia Early College High School

Name: Zoe Maready

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I will be attending UNC Chapel Hill for history.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task for me personally is managing to get all of my work done and keep my grades up because there are so many unique senior experiences and I don’t want to miss out on any of them!

What advice do you have for underclassmen: The class of 2022 had a full year of our high school experience taken away from us because of the Covid-19 pandemic. My advice for underclassmen would be to soak in every moment. You might hate being at school because it’s boring, but you never know how important those experiences are until they’re gone.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: That is hard to answer because I feel like there are so many highlights (and I haven’t even made it to prom yet!) But I would say one of the highlights was being the only senior on the first CHS Tennis Team, and playing in our first ever match.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I’ve never been one to make a 5 or 10-year plan because I know how often things change. I hope that in 10 years, I am done with school, and have a good job. Overall, I just hope I am happy, have a good support system, and have made some awesome memories.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential people in my life are definitely my parents. They have set an example of how to be independent, have a good work ethic, and overall be loving for the past 17 years. I know I would not be half the person I am today without that support.

I am most unique because: My big personality and even bigger ambition.

What is the one quote you live by: “Though she be but little, she is fierce” - Shakespeare

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Waking up healthy and safe every morning, My friends and family, New life experiences, My education, Naps

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would probably move to Greece to live out my Mamma Mia dream - and always be in the sun.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’ve been with the same 40 classmates for 13 years - they know all about me!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year - I’ve made sure to spend as much time with my friends as possible, go to all my school events, and do everything possible before I leave for college.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: One of those water bottles that filters itself and makes clean water.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.