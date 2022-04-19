State DOT will close right lane of US 70 westbound Wednesday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Sections of roads in New Bern will be closed Wednesday, April 20th, for milling and paving work.

The City of New Bern says the right lane of US 70 Westbound (west of Exit 417B to US 17 N/NC 55) will be closed Wednesday to tie into the new pavement east of the US 17 S/70 W/NC 55 West ramp from Front Street.

Additionally, the ramp from US 17S/US 70W/NC 55 West to US 70W from Front Street will be closed Wednesday initially to move milling and paving equipment from Front Street/Howell Road over to US 70 West.

Refer to the map below for all road closures:

NCDOT road closures for Wednesday, April 20 (City of New Bern)

