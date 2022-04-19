Advertisement

State DOT will close right lane of US 70 westbound Wednesday

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Sections of roads in New Bern will be closed Wednesday, April 20th, for milling and paving work.

The City of New Bern says the right lane of US 70 Westbound (west of Exit 417B to US 17 N/NC 55) will be closed Wednesday to tie into the new pavement east of the US 17 S/70 W/NC 55 West ramp from Front Street.

Additionally, the ramp from US 17S/US 70W/NC 55 West to US 70W from Front Street will be closed Wednesday initially to move milling and paving equipment from Front Street/Howell Road over to US 70 West.

Refer to the map below for all road closures:

NCDOT road closures for Wednesday, April 20
NCDOT road closures for Wednesday, April 20(City of New Bern)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies
Scott Horner
SBI investigates Onslow County deputy involved shooting
Salvage Yard Fire
‘I started hearing boom boom boom’: Duplin County residents react to massive salvage yard fire

Latest News

S&S Farms and Homeplace Strawberries recognized as State Conservation Farm Family of the Year...
Eastern Carolina farm wins statewide conservation honor
One killed, another injured in Littleton domestic shooting
Ayden police investigating man shot to death on Easter morning
Tammi Sutton
Woman arrested for abandoning child after leaving Halifax County