My name is Taylor Anthony and I am a senior this year at Christ Covenant School in Winterville, NC. I have attended Christ Covenant since first grade. I have two little sisters, Emily and Clara, who both attend Christ Covenant as well. I’m so thankful for my school! The love and support from the teachers and administration over the last 12 years have truly changed my life. I like to say I have two great loves, Jesus and running. I have been a member of the CCS Cross Country team since 6th grade. I love to run and more importantly share my love of running with others. I plan to attend UNC Wilmington next year, where I will be a member of their Track and Field team running cross country and track. While I’m going to miss Christ Covenant very much, I’m excited to see where God is leading me on this path. In the future, I hope that I can serve others in a way that lets me give back all I have received.

WITN Class of 2022 Christ Covenant School- Taylor Anthony

School: Christ Covenant School

Name: Taylor Anthony

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I am planning to run cross country and track at UNCW, be a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, find a local church, and see where God leads me from there.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Time management, balancing schoolwork, and having to make decisions that affect the next four or five years of your life

What advice do you have for underclassmen: If you’re doing your best work, you will struggle. Keep doing your best, and you will see your hard work pay off!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I enjoyed the junior/senior school trip to Washington DC where we toured museums, and government buildings and got to spend some quality time with one another before the end of high school.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be a hard-working, successful person who can share my faith, my love of running, and my unique skills with others.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My dad, because he helped me differentiate between what is right and what is wrong

I am most unique because: I was diagnosed with Autism when I was younger and then a few years ago I was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. I am determined not to let these challenges define my future but rather use them to help others.

What is the one quote you live by: “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” -Phillippians 2:4

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value my faith, serving God, hard work, my family, and encouraging others.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: The mountains, because there’s a lot to do outdoors and it’s my favorite place to run

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am very interested in maps. My family calls me the human GPS because I know all the roads in Pitt County and most of NC.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year would be senior year. While I will continue to push myself to grow as an athlete, Christian, and person it has been humbling to see my hard work pay off so dramatically this year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: The Bible, because it helps me live a better life

