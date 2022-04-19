Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny stretch of weather kicks off today

Rain is now in our rearview mirror
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will keep our forecast dry for the remainder of the week. The rain we saw on Monday put a dent in our moisture deficit, however we are still behind the eight ball for total rain so far this year. Winds will be breezy today, coming in out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph sustained with gusts reaching up to 20 to 25 mph. This steady flow of cooler air will keep highs today in the low 60s with our overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

The area of high pressure that will keep us dry and sunny will move offshore late Wednesday evening. While this won’t change our temperature fortunes immediately, highs will eventually reach the mid 70s by Thursday and hit the low 80s by Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Our next round of rain will hold off until next week. Until then, plan on doing your own watering!

Tuesday

Sunny and breezy at times with a high about 60. Wind: NW 10 G 20. Clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday

Sunny with a high of 68. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday

Sunny with a high of 76. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday

Sunny with a high of 82. Wind: S 5-10.

Saturday

Warm and sunny with highs around 84. Wind: S 5.

