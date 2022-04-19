Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building

A mother and her two toddlers were rescued after their apartment building caught fire. (SOURCE: INDIANAPOLIS METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dramatic video captured officers in Indiana rescuing a mother and her two toddlers from an apartment fire.

The rescue happened in the early hours of April 11.

A mother was trapped on the second floor along with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old.

Three officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rushed to the back of the building, where the mother dropped her children down to the officers.

She jumped down after them.

Authorities say the flames started when a candle was knocked over by a resident, setting a blanket on fire.

One person was slightly injured, with 20 people in the apartment complex being displaced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
WITN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Off and on rain today; Severe risk low, but not zero
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
‘She’s a part of our family’ Pitt County sheriff says of deputy recovering from crash
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
It's getting increasingly more difficult for parents to find baby formula.
Parents cope with baby formula shortage
Police rescued a mother and her children from a burning apartment building.
VIDEO: Indiana officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building