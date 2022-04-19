Johanna Banks

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Johanna banks, but most people call me by my nickname, Jo. I was born on March 31st, 2004 in Greenville, NC, but I grew up in Kenly, NC with my two younger brothers. Being homeschooled until the 8th grade, My family moved to Kinston, NC where I began attending Bethel at the age of 13. I started playing volleyball and softball in my 8th-grade year and have continued to play throughout all of high school. I am active in the National Christian Honor Society and Student Leadership Institute serving as the vice president for both. In January of this year, I was honored to be crowned the homecoming queen of my senior class. I am currently employed in my family’s business, sweetFrog, and a seasonal lifeguard at two local country clubs.

WITN Class of 2022 Bethel Christian Academy- Johanna Banks

School: Bethel Christian Academy

Name: Johanna Banks

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan on attending Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Oklahoma where I will play volleyball starting in the fall and major in Christian Leadership and minor in Business.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Being able to balance school along with social and work life. Also, getting prepared for the upcoming transition from high to college.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Always be true to yourself and don’t be concerned about the opinions others may have about you.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Finally being able to leave school early and spend that extra time with friends and family. Also, being accepted into my first-choice college.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself married with at least one kid and working my way up into a leadership role in some type of Christian business organization.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My grandfather, Coleman Clark, who is always willing to help out others in need and will go out of his way if it will benefit others in a positive way.

I am most unique because: I feel like I’m unique because when I set my mind to something I’m passionate about, I am determined to do whatever it takes to get it done. Also, I am very rarely afraid of anything, and I am willing to step out of my comfort zone in most situations

What is the one quote you live by: The motto I live by is my life verse, 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, which highlights to always be happy and give thanks in every circumstance.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Church, Friendships, A good job, Education

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Hawaii because I love tropical scenery and spending time at the beach as often as I can.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: That I am more tenderhearted than I come off to be.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Freshman year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A friend

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.