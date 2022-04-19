Bethel Assembly Christian Academy- Kelli Grace Bunch

Kelli Grace Bunch

Hey, my name is Kelli Bunch. My parents are Carroll and Lisa Bunch and I have three siblings; James, Kayln and Joshua. One of my favorite things is being an aunt to Cheyenne, Brantley and Alaina. I have attended BACA since Pre-K and have enjoyed the time that I have had there. This year I had the privilege of winning homecoming queen. I have been involved with all sports throughout the years, but my favorite sport was volleyball. Above all, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends.

School: Bethel Assembly Christian Academy

Name: Kelli Grace Bunch

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Next year I plan to attend the nursing program at College of the Albemarle.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging tasks as a senior is having to make big life decisions all at once.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Take time to enjoy the little moments.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been spending time with some of the people I love most.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I hope to be working as a nurse in a pediatric hospital.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my sister Kayln. She has always pushed me to never give up on my dreams and encouraged me to always keep God first in everything I do.

I am most unique because: I am unique because I always try to put a smile on people’s faces.

What is the one quote you live by: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things that I value most in my life are God, family, friends, teachers, and my education.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Tennessee because it has always been one of my favorite places to go.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My dad convinced me my name was Josephine Jellybean, and I believed it for at least a few years.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year has definitely been my favorite year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a friend because I don’t like being alone.

