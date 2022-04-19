Bertie Early College High School- Caniya Daye

Caniya Daye

My name is Caniya Daye, and I am a graduate of Bertie Early College High School. I am the oldest of six children, and the first in my family to be attending college. My mother and stepfather are the main supporters in my life among my many classmates in my senior class. After graduating from BECHS with my high school diploma and my Associate’s in Arts, I will be attending North Carolina State University as an Honors student with a major in Applied Mathematics. In my free time, I love to listen to music and read murder mystery books.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Preparing for college since there is a lot to do before actually getting there

What advice do you have for underclassmen: For rising seniors, beware of senioritis. I used to think that it wasn’t a real thing until I finally realized that I didn’t want to go to school as much as I used to before. For rising freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, always keep up on your schoolwork and try to research any scholarships that you’re eligible for applying to them. You can always get a headstart on your college plans as soon as you start high school.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Hosting my school’s College Essay Seminar for juniors and seniors

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Sitting in a conference with other mathematicians having earned my Master’s in Applied Mathematics while finishing up plans to create a female STEM-interest organization

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I would have to say my best friend because she always checks on me to make sure I’m ok and I do the same for her. We also bring out the weird chaotic parts of each other.

I am most unique because: I am the first to be attending college in my family.

What is the one quote you live by: “Beauty isn’t about having a pretty face. It’s about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart, and a pretty soul.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, education, my future, my closest friends, and mental health

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: South Korea so that I can learn more about their culture (and possibly run into any K-pop stars)

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Most people know me as a shy and quiet person, but after I’ve known someone for a while, I’m more of a weird, funny, and talkative person, practically an ambivert.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year, of course! This was like the peak of my life for me (i.e., turning 18, graduating high school, and starting college).

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: An endless supply of water so that I can stay hydrated

