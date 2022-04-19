Kaitlyn Williford

BIOGRAPHY:

I am Kaitlyn Williford. I was born in Wilson, North Carolina on October 16, 2003. My family and friends are what matter most to me. I will always put their needs before my own. I am engaged to a sweet and loving man. I have always loved science and when the pandemic hit it made me realize what my calling was. I wanted to help people so I have decided to be the person who makes vaccines and cures. I love reading, and listening to music, and am quite introverted but will talk plenty to the people I know and love.

WITN Class of 2022 Beddingfield High School- Kaitlyn Williford

School: Beddingfield High School

Name: Kaitlyn Williford

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Study biochemistry at UNC Chapel Hill

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior for me was taking several online college classes each semester. This spring semester I have been taking 5.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t let anyone or anything stop you. If you set your mind to do something then do it, even if others may be upset about it.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of this year was everything starting to feel normal again. We were back in person and now masks have become optional.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself with my PhD in biochemistry and working as a head researcher for a lab.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my father. He has helped me achieve so much. He has also always believed in me and I hope to learn from him when I have children.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I put other people’s needs before my own.

What is the one quote you live by: One quote I live by is “Shoot for the stars but if you happen to miss shoot for the moon instead.”- Neil Armstrong

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The 5 things I value most in my life right now are family, friends, hard work, sleep, and good books.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world it would be Black Mountain, North Carolina because I love the mountains so much.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still do not know about me even now is I am actually a pretty talkative person. I have been the quiet one all of my life at school but outside of school I just can not be quiet, according to my parents.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I think that my freshman year was my favorite. That was the only year that was completely normal and was not super stressful.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: The one item I would bring with me is a pack of flare signals so I could get off of the island.

