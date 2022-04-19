Beaufort County Early College High School- Alex Plasencia Garcia

Alex Plasencia Garcia

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Alex Plasencia Garcia, and I am a Beaufort County Early College High School graduating senior. I live with my parents, brothers, and two cats in Belhaven, North Carolina. I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, as well as reading from time to time. I will have completed my Associates in Science, Associates in Science, as well as made it through Calculus II while in my Early College Career. I enjoyed competing academically as well as leading others in any sort of team-based activities. Some things I like to do include watching Netflix, working out, and practicing new skills. I am joining the Marines and leaving in June of 2022.

School: Beaufort County Early College High School

Name:Alex Plasencia Garcia

Age: 19

Plans for next year: I am joining the United States Marine Corps. I will be stationed next year, and I am looking to get stationed in either Japan or Hawaii.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is getting all the necessary items together and figured out so that you can proceed with your plans after graduation. Everything starts out slow at the beginning of the year, but it quickly accelerates, and time ramps up exponentially in the final months leading up to graduation. It is challenging getting everything together while coming to terms with the fact that your high school career is coming to an end, and you will soon move on to a new part of your life.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: As an underclassman, it is difficult to juggle all the emotions and responsibilities that come with High School and life, so I would give the advice to make sure that you are having fun while completing what you need to complete. Do your work and get involved while making time to go out and be a teenager. You should make sure you do well enough to satisfy your future self while doing enough socially and emotionally to satisfy your current self. Find the balance without giving up.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year must be my academic competition season. Working hard and hearing them call my name for the first-place position in Science Olympiad and the Beaufort County Schools Comprehensive Math Competition. As well as qualifying for the States portion of Envirothon and being named the Valedictorian for my graduating class. These accomplishments were the highlight of my senior year.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: 10 years from now is a toss-up. I will need to decide if I want to stay in the military continuing my occupation or switch occupations or decide to discharge and find a new occupation in the civilian world. I could be doing anything from a Chemical Defense Specialist, Marine pilot, or entrepreneur.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother is the most influential person in my life. She has always been consistent about giving me advice and advising me through major events in my life. She always does everything she can along with my dad to make sure that I am able to do whatever I want. I would and will go to her whenever there are major life choices to be made in my life so that I can get her opinion on things.

I am most unique because: I am unique because I am acting. Most people dream and think, but I move and keep making progress towards the bigger things in life. I think about not only myself but my family in all things I do while never stopping.

What is the one quote you live by: “Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.” — Michael Josephson

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things I value most right now in life include my family, faith, friends, peace of mind, and my physical health.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, it would either be Santiago, Chile in South America or Tokyo, Japan. I would move to either of these places because they have beautiful scenery, amazing culture, and outstanding schooling systems as well as activities to do.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates generally don’t know about me is that I have 6 brothers.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school had to have been Junior year. I was doing the most and had an enjoyable class schedule with enough flexibility to have a good amount of free time. I hung out with my friends and got to go to different places while receiving more freedoms.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was being cheesy, the one thing I would take on a deserted island would be a satellite phone, but if I wasn’t being cheesy, I would probably take a high-end knife that is sort of swiss army style with multiple functioning tools.

