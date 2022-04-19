Advertisement

Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn

WITN Class of 2022
WITN Class of 2022 Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn
WITN Class of 2022 Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn(Caroline Wynn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022
Caroline Wynn

BIOGRAPHY:

Hey! My name is Caroline Wynn and I am a senior at Bear Grass Charter School. Over the past four years, I have played a role in leadership positions in several clubs and organizations, while playing volleyball, soccer, and cheerleading. I was raised by my parents, Ronnie and Tracie Wynn, and I have two brothers. I am an active member at Macedonia Christian Church. I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Honors College this Fall. In my free time, I enjoy going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and practicing volleyball or soccer. I am so thankful for the support of my family, friends, and teachers at BGCS and I am so excited to see what the future holds! Go Seahawks!

WITN Class of 2022 Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn

School: Bear Grass Charter School

Name: Caroline Wynn

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Honors College to earn a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is applying to colleges and scholarships.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Learn to manage your time wisely, balancing school, sports and friends and family can be hard!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been making so many last-time memories. Like my last prom and my first last day of high school.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself working in a hospital as a nurse and being happily married with a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother. She encourages me to be a Christian-woman, by setting an example for me daily.

I am most unique because: I love to live in the moment and cherish memories that others may think are little.

What is the one quote you live by: “Be the type of person you want to meet. -Anonymous” I live by this quote daily because it reminds me to be kind and compassionate to everyone you come into contact with.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My faith, My family, My friends, My academics, My health

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Hawaii because it is always warm, tropical, and clear waters.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is that my celebrity crush in middle school was Lucas Till. He plays Travis in Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year of high school has been my favorite year!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one thing with me, it would have to be a toothbrush. I just couldn’t go a day without brushing my teeth.

