Ayden police investigating man shot to death on Easter morning

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Apr. 19, 2022
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death on Easter morning.

The Ayden Police Department says officers arrived shortly after midnight Sunday morning to the area of Queen Street and Princess Street in reference to shots fired. There they found a man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, who has been identified as 44-year-old Anthony Sutton, of Ayden, was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Ayden Police Department at 252-481-5844.

