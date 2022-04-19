Chelsea Jolly

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Chelsea Jolly. I am 18 years old, and I will be graduating from Ayden-Grifton High School in June 2022. I have a strong support system that consists of my parents, Hubert and Sarah Jolly, sister, Shelby, several extended family members, and my dog. At school, I have participated in the Link Crew and the National Honor Society for the last two years. With these organizations, I have tried to provide a welcoming and warm environment to other students and helped them transition to high school as well as aiding my community in various projects, such as holiday and food drives. Previously, I have volunteered at Cannon Farms Inc. and Rountree Christian Church, organizing churchwide fall festivals and leading our kids ministry. Having the opportunity to participate in these organizations has meant a lot to me because I want to serve my community in any way I can. Outside of school, I enjoy fishing, hunting, cooking, spending time with my precious loved ones, watching sports (anything from the NFL to high school baseball) and binge watching Netflix (my current show is Grey’s Anatomy - we just won’t talk about anything past Season 11). While I am just as eager to make my decision as you all are to hear it, I am still currently in the process of deciding where I will be pursuing a degree in Business - whether that is at Pitt Community College for two years and then transferring, at East Carolina University, or at NC State University.

WITN Class of 2022 Ayden-Grifton High School- Chelsea Jolly

School: Ayden-Grifton High School

Name: Chelsea Jolly

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Pursue a degree in business at either Pitt Community College, East Carolina University, or NC State University!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Completing college applications! Although I thought I was prepared to tackle the beast that is college application season, nothing could have truly gotten me ready for the stressful months of August through December. Having to manage multiple dates, crank out creative essays, and deal with the anxiety of not knowing was certainly tough, so I am grateful to be on the other side of that hill!

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t be afraid to ask for help! There are so many people around you who want you to succeed and thrive, and who have your best interest at heart. You can’t receive any of their help, though, if you don’t ask.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: It’s a moment I will never forget - receiving my cap and gown. When the green and gold polyester ensemble touched my hands, it was more than just a symbol of the upcoming graduation ceremony. The cap and gown signifies all that I have overcome and accomplished, whether academically, emotionally, spiritually, in the past thirteen years of schooling.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Family is something that has always been important to me, so in 10 years I imagine myself married and starting a family. I also picture myself in a career that helps people in all of Eastern North Carolina.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: When I first read this question, I panicked. Only ONE influential person? But my life has been touched by so, SO many! And while I have managed to narrow this list, I still can’t possibly choose only one. So, here are the two most influential people: my parents. Besides acting as my primary caregivers, both of my parents have instilled in me the nature of overcoming adversity, as both my mom and dad have severe medical conditions. They could both just resign to let their conditions dominate their lives by staying home, refusing to serve others, and pushing responsibilities off to me, but my parents continue to fight. They fight for our family each and every day, and I aspire to fight for them and others in the same way.

I am most unique because: I personally believe that I have set the world record for the most Bojangles french fries consumed, with extra seasoning of course.

What is the one quote you live by: “Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, leave the rest up to God.” -Ronald Reagan

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family (this includes my dog), FaithCommunity, Servanthood, Bojangles French Fries

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Honestly, I can not think of a place I would rather live because I feel I have everything I need right here in North Carolina.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: After all this time, my classmates may not know how much I love to cook. Every day when I get home, I immediately begin making my latest recipe. Most of the time I find a reference recipe on Pinterest, and then I’ll change it to make it my own. My most popular dish is anything pasta. Being a good cook runs in my family, and I enjoy it because it brings us all together.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My junior year was my favorite year of high school, which was also the year that COVID changed school as we knew it. It makes no sense that this academic year would have been my favorite, because it stripped myself and my classmates of social activities, instructional time spent in actual classrooms, and learning in general. And yet…my junior year taught me the value of self-discipline and caring for others in ways I had not yet been exposed to.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: my fishing pole! Not only would it provide me with entertainment and a way to pass the time while I wait for my rescue boat, but it would provide me with some food!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.