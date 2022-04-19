Marshall Taylor

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Marshall Taylor, and I attend Arendell Parrott Academy. I have a younger brother and a younger sister. I also have two dogs that are crazy and sweet. My hobbies consist of hunting, fishing, playing sports, playing guitar, and sailing. One of my favorite things to do is teach kids how to sail in the summer. I would say my best attribute is being sensitive to how other people feel and then responding in a beneficial way.

WITN Class of 2022 Arendell Parrott Academy- Marshall Taylor

School: Arendell Parrott Academy

Name: Marshall Taylor

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attending Virginia Military Institute

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Applying for colleges and choosing the right one for you

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Avoiding procrastination makes life easier

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Making it to the Semifinals in soccer

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Completing residency for my medical career

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My father is the most influential person in my life. He sets a great example and teaches me how to make the right decisions.

I am most unique because: I am able to react fast in a situation with an unknown outcome

What is the one quote you live by: If you fail, try again.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: my future, my family, my relationship with God, friendships, living life to the fullest

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Canada. They have beautiful scenery and great opportunities to explore the outdoors.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I would rather have a hardworking job than a relaxed job

Which year of high school was your favorite: senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A lighter

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.