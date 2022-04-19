Advertisement

350 vehicles burned in Duplin County salvage yard fire

‘I started hearing boom boom boom’: Duplin County residents react to massive salvage yard fire
By Deric Rush
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of vehicles were burned in that massive fire Sunday night at a Duplin County salvage business.

Neighbors said they started hearing explosions coming from Mario’sUsed Auto Parts south of Warsaw.

“It was about 8 or 8:30 and I started hearing ‘boom boom boom,’” Jimmy Frederick said.

Frederick lives just over the tree line separating the salvage yard from his home.

“When I was talking to him over the phone, I could hear ‘boom boom,’ Frederick’s sister Rose Frederick said. “So I jumped... one, because I know he lives back here in the culdesac by himself.”

Duplin County Fire Marshal Matthew Barwick says fire crews arrived at the salvage yard and found multiple vehicles on fire. In the end, Barwick said 350 salvage vehicles were burned over a six-acre area.

The fire marshal says the North Carolina Forest Service along with the 12 emergency response crews responded to the blaze to provide back-up water supply.

“They assisted us in plowing a line around the fire to keep it contained to the auto salvage yard preventing any extension,” Barwick said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While the Frederick siblings say they are grateful the fire didn’t spread further, they are suspicious of how it started.

“Metal don’t burn like that. Yes, I personally think it was intentional, somebody did something, was out there doing something they should not have been,” Rose Frederick said.

No specifics on air quality in the area have yet been provided... though the fire marshal’s office has advised people to avoid the area and be prepared for several days of lingering smoke.

Barwick says they will conduct a series of interviews over the next several days to try and determine the cause of the fire and are asking anyone with information on the cause of the fire to contact the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies
Scott Horner
SBI investigates Onslow County deputy involved shooting
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say

Latest News

Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Other driver in Pitt Co. deputy crash charged with DWI
Mayoral debate at ECU Tuesday
Police: man wanted following attempted armed robbery leading to police chase
Police: man wanted following attempted armed robbery leading to police chase
Ferry Operations
Hatteras Inlet ferry route closed Tuesday morning due to weather conditions