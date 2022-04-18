Suspect arrested in weekend Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Rocky Mount following a Sunday night shooting that injured one person.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 57-year-old David Maynor was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Police say at about 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 500 Mullins Street because they were alerted to shots fired. When they arrived, they found a victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later treated and released from UNC Nash Health Care.

WITN is told Maynor was identified as the suspect and after getting a search warrant for his home, officers arrested him and seized a firearm.

Police say Maynor was jailed and given a $150,000 secured bond.

