State Capitol Police officers rescue kittens from storm drain

North Carolina State Capitol Police rescued three kittens from a storm drain today.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three kittens were rescued from a storm drain Monday by North Carolina Capitol Police officers.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says a state employee walked into the Capitol Police station saying she had heard kittens crying in the storm drain on the road that is on the south side of the station on 417 N Salisbury St., located a few blocks from the North Carolina State Capitol.

An officer went to investigate and was in the storm drain in the pouring rain for nearly two hours. Other officers arrived and together they were able to save the three kittens.

Kittens rescued from storm drain in Raleigh
The kittens were taken back to the station, placed in a box with blankets, and fed. Arrangements were made to relocate them to Safe Haven for Cats.

