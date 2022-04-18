Several ferry routes closed due to rough sea conditions

N.C. (WITN) - Several ferries have been closed Monday due to high winds, rough sea conditions, and shoaling.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry routes have temporarily suspended service for the rest of the day.

NCDOT says service at the Hatteras Inlet Ferry Operation route is suspended due to high wind conditions and shoaling.

