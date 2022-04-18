Advertisement

SBI investigates Onslow County deputy involved shooting

Scott Horner
Scott Horner(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is conducting an investigation into a deputy involved shooting in Onslow County last Thursday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 11:50 p.m. last Thursday when deputies went out to a neighborhood dispute on 1075 Old Folkstone Road, Lot 18.

Officials say during the investigation a deputy was confronted by 25-year-old Scott Horner.

According to deputies, Horner refused to put the firearm down and ignored commands from the deputy. They said when Horner pointed the rifle at the deputy he discharged his gun injuring Horner.

Horner’s injury was non-life threatening and he was treated and released from the Naval Hospital.

Horner has been charged with assault by pointing a gun and resisting a public officer. He is at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office and District Attorney Ernie Lee said they have contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation which is standard procedure for an officer involved shooting.

Officials say in accordance with the Onslow County Sheriff Office policy, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave awaiting the complete investigation.

