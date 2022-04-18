Advertisement

Sand on a Dare County roadway, officials encourage drivers use caution

Dare County officials warn there is a few inches of sand on some county roadways. They...
Dare County officials warn there is a few inches of sand on some county roadways. They encourage drivers to use caution Monday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials are urging drivers to use caution Monday morning because there is a few inches of sand on the roadway one mile South of the Marc Basnight Bridge.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday morning, there was a few inches of sand across both lanes of travel one mile South of the Marc Basnight Bridge with the North bound lanes being the worst.

According to the office, the road is still passable at this time, but they are encouraging drivers to use caution.

They say the DOT has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Pitt County deputy had surgery after car hit her head-on during patrol
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies
Shots fired early Saturday morning, man grazed by bullets
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
WITN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Widespread, needed rain today; Severe risk low

Latest News

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Mario’s Used Auto Parts, just off U.S. 117 south of...
Highway reopens after large fire at auto salvage business
Craven County Animal Protective Services is looking for the owner of a goat found Monday morning.
Are you missing a goat?
Scott Horner
SBI investigates Onslow County deputy involved shooting
Law enforcement searches for four men
Officials in Nash County searching for four men suspected of potential armed robberies