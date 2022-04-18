Sand on a Dare County roadway, officials encourage drivers use caution

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials are urging drivers to use caution Monday morning because there is a few inches of sand on the roadway one mile South of the Marc Basnight Bridge.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday morning, there was a few inches of sand across both lanes of travel one mile South of the Marc Basnight Bridge with the North bound lanes being the worst.

According to the office, the road is still passable at this time, but they are encouraging drivers to use caution.

They say the DOT has been notified.

